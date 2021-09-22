The Fed may hint that the stimulus program is coming to an end, but no major changes are expected.

Are they going to do it or aren’t they going to do it? On Wednesday, markets around the world will be holding their breaths as they await the Federal Reserve’s announcement on whether or not to begin reducing its monetary stimulus.

The general assumption is that the long-awaited initial step will not be announced until November, with implementation beginning in December.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell could still reveal more specifics about the plan to begin tapering the enormous bond-buying program that kept the US financial system from collapsing during the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) began its second day of deliberations on Wednesday morning, and will announce its conclusion at 1800 GMT. Following that, Powell will have a news conference, when he will almost probably be asked about the bank’s tapering timeline.

“It seems realistic to expect Chair Powell to deliver some rather unsubtle clues that a decision in November is a good bet,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

“We suspect his words will be heavily laced with caveats,” he said, “because neither he nor anyone else knows for certain what will happen to the Covid issue over the next six weeks.”

The persistent spread of the Delta version of Covid-19, which has hindered progress in regaining jobs lost during the pandemic, as well as the US Senate’s standoff over raising the federal borrowing limit and funding the government, contribute to the world’s largest economy’s outlook.

The US recovery was continuing, but had “downshifted” due to ongoing infections and a labor shortage, according to the Fed’s “beige book” analysis on economic conditions released ahead of the policy meeting.

When the pandemic struck in March 2020, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate and began buying bonds and other securities to alleviate lending conditions and prevent the financial system from collapsing.

Powell has stated that the key lending rate will continue at zero for some time, at least until the labor market has fully recovered from the crisis.

However, with the taper announcement looming, “managing expectations about the first rate hike… will be critical,” according to High Frequency Economics’ Rubeela Farooqi.

Traders will also be watching Fed officials’ quarterly economic forecasts, which will reveal whether committee members foresee tighter policy sooner or later, she added.

The Fed’s first measure, though, will be to curtail its monthly asset purchases, which presently total at least $80 billion. Brief News from Washington Newsday.