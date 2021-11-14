The FDA’s bold decision shifts US tobacco policy in the right direction.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the marketing of an R.J. Reynolds vaping gadget called Vuse, which potentially save millions of lives. The gadget “may help addicted adult smokers who switch to these products – either totally or with a considerable reduction in cigarette consumption – by reducing their exposure to dangerous chemicals,” according to Mitch Zeller, the FDA’s director of tobacco regulation. The FDA’s unprecedented action recognizes one approach — perhaps the best option — to convince smokers to cease becoming sick and killing themselves at a rate twice that of COVID-19. It’s to allow them to choose.