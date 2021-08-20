The FDA is looking at the possibility of a higher link between the Moderna COVID vaccine and heart inflammation.

The Food and Drug Administration is looking into Moderna’s (MRNA) COVID vaccination for a suspected link to a greater risk of heart inflammation in young adults.

Sources told the Washington Post that some people who get the company’s shot are at a higher risk of being diagnosed with the rare condition than previously thought, but it’s too early for regulators to come to a conclusion at this time, citing the need for more research before making a recommendation.

One individual involved with the probe told the news site, “We haven’t gotten to a conclusion on this.” “The information isn’t slam dunk.”

The FDA added a warning on the Moderna COVID vaccine in June, stating that there was a rare risk of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, in young males. The Pfizer COVID injection now has the same warning.

However, health officials have stated that the COVID vaccine’s benefits in preventing the infection outweigh the risks.

According to the Myocarditis Foundation, there were 1,000,000 instances of myocarditis in 2019, accounting for 5% to 20% of all sudden deaths per year. Myocarditis has no cure, but there are effective therapies if it is discovered early, according to the foundation.

According to the Myocarditis Foundation, symptoms of cardiac inflammation include:

According to sources for the Post, receivers of the Moderna vaccination may have a 2.5 times higher risk of cardiac inflammation or myocarditis than recipients of the Pfizer vaccine, based on data from a Canadian investigation that revealed males under the age of 30 were especially at risk.

According to the Post, authorities are also studying data from the United States to see if there is evidence of an elevated risk in the United States due to the Moderna COVID vaccine.

“We can say that FDA is totally committed to analyzing data as it becomes available to us,” FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Caccomo told the news site. We have previously communicated about myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccinations, and we will alert the public if new information changes the risk/benefit profile.”

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also looking into the Moderna vaccine.

Moderna’s stock was trading at $366.50 in premarket hours on Friday, down $9.03 or 2.40 percent.