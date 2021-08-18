The FDA has issued a warning letter to a pet food company that has been linked to animal deaths and illnesses.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has sent a warning notice to a pet food firm whose products have been linked to pet fatalities and illnesses.

The FDA issued a “corporate-wide” warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods after inspections of its manufacturing sites revealed “apparent violations” of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The FDA stated that “these issues are likely to have contributed to the illness or death of hundreds of dogs.”

As of Aug. 9, the EPA had received reports of more than 130 pet deaths and more than 220 illnesses that “may be linked” to the company’s pet food, albeit not all of the instances had been confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning.

The initial examinations at the company’s Oklahoma plant were a response to “many” customer complaints of probable mycotoxin poisoning that had resulted in pet illness or death, according to the letter. It was also a response to the company’s December Class I recall, which was increased in January. The FDA had received 70 reports of deaths and 80 complaints of sickness at the time of the recall expansion.

The FDA stated, “Samples of SPORTMiX were later discovered to contain levels of aflatoxin as high as 558 parts per billion (ppb).” “If a pet food includes more than 20 ppb of aflatoxin, the FDA deems it adulterated.”

The government also conducted inspections at the company’s three other facilities, finding “severe violations of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis, and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Food for Animals rule.”

During the examination of the Illinois factory, the company also issued a recall for 104 dog and cat products, this time due to Salmonella contamination in goods processed on common equipment.

The FDA accepted that the company responded to the aflatoxin and Salmonella concerns, but highlighted that it has not given evidence of its preventive control methods, making it difficult for the agency to evaluate its actions.

According to an FDA statement, “the FDA is committed to taking all steps possible to help pet owners have confidence that the food they buy for their animal companions is safe and wholesome.” Steven M. Solomon, M.P.H., D.V.M., director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, said, “The FDA is dedicated to taking all steps possible to help pet owners have confidence that the food they buy for their animal companions is safe and wholesome.” “As a critical aspect, we will continue to hold firms accountable and defend animal health. Brief News from Washington Newsday.