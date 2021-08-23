The FDA has approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine, stating that the public may be “quite confident” that it meets high safety standards.

The Pfizer (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, marking the first full approval of a coronavirus vaccine since the pandemic began.

According to the FDA, the vaccine is licensed for the prevention of COVID-19 in people aged 16 and up, and it is still accessible for emergency permission use in children aged 12 to 15 and as a third booster dose for immunocompromised patients.

In December 2020, the Pfizer COVID vaccination was approved for emergency use in people aged 16 and up. In May 2021, it was expanded to include children aged 12 to 15.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 204 million Pfizer shots have been administered in the United States to date, as reported by CNBC. The FDA stated that the Pfizer COVID vaccine was approved using the same dosage regimen — two doses three weeks apart.

The FDA’s decision was based on a longer period of follow-up in a larger clinical trial sample of roughly 20,000 vaccine and 20,000 placebo patients ages 16 and older who had no indication of the COVID-19 virus within weeks of receiving the second dosage of the injection. The vaccine’s or “comirnaty’s” safety was tested in roughly 22,000 people 16 years and older who received the vaccination and 22,000 people who received a placebo.

The FDA reported that the Pfizer COVID vaccination was 91 percent effective in preventing the infection.

During the clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine, about 12,000 participants were followed for at least six months, with more than half being followed for at least four months.

Discomfort, redness, and swelling at the injection site, weariness, headache, muscle or joint pain, chills, and fever were the most prevalent side effects documented in clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine from Pfizer is “effective in avoiding COVID-19 and potentially catastrophic consequences such as hospitalisation and death,” according to the FDA.

In a statement, Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, the public can be confident that this vaccine, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality that the FDA demands of an approved product.

