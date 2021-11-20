The FDA and the CDC have launched an investigation into a Salmonella outbreak in onions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated an inquiry into the multistate salmonella epidemic in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other officials.

Potandon Produce L.L.C. announced last week that it was expanding its voluntary recall of whole onions labeled as Green Giant Fresh and supplied by the Keeler Family Farms.

The current recall is for 2 pound bags of whole white onions and 3 pound and 5 pound bags of whole yellow onions delivered from the Mexican state of Chihuahua between July 15 and August 22 that could be contaminated with Salmonella.

Meal packages from EveryPlate and HelloFresh have also been recalled in the past owing to the possibility of recalled onions being packed as ingredients.

So far, 892 infections have been reported in 38 states and Puerto Rico. The study will look into what caused the salmonella contamination and whether any other items were contaminated as a result of the sickness.

In healthy humans, the organism can induce diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, and stomach pain. However, infections among the old or feeble, individuals with low immune systems, and small children can be serious and even fatal.

Salmonella symptoms can appear anywhere from six hours to six days after the organism is consumed. Without treatment, many people can recover from a salmonella infection in 4 to 7 days.

To reduce the potential of cross-contamination, the FDA recommends anybody who has recalled onions to throw them away and use caution when washing and disinfecting any surfaces the onions may have touched.

“Check to see whether you have any onions that have been recalled.” Don’t eat recalled onions or onions from which you can’t know where they came from. “Throw them away,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Although the inquiry is still underway, further information will be published when it becomes available.