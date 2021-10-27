The FCC has revoked China Telecom’s US unit’s authority.

The authorization for China Telecom’s American subsidiary to conduct business in the United States was revoked by US regulators on Tuesday, citing “significant” national security threats.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to force Beijing-controlled China Telecom Americas to stop operating in the United States within 60 days, thus terminating a nearly 20-year presence in the country and escalating tensions between the two economic superpowers.

The Chinese government’s “ownership and control of the company raise significant national security and law enforcement risks,” according to the FCC, by allowing Beijing to “access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute US communications, allowing them to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States.”

“The Commission’s commitment to advance the public interest includes promoting national security, and today’s decision carries out that mission” to protect US telecoms infrastructure.

Following the FCC’s announcement, Hong Kong stocks began down on Wednesday morning.

China Telecom is the country’s largest fixed-line operator, and its stock gained 20% in its Shanghai debut in August.

However, it has been beset by volatility in the United States for years, particularly under Donald Trump’s administration, which saw him constantly dispute with Beijing over trade.

Following a Trump executive order, the company, along with other state-owned telecoms giants China Mobile and China Unicom, was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in January.

The directive forbade American investments in a number of enterprises that are thought to be supplying or helping China’s military and security apparatus.

The US Justice Department threatened to end China Telecom’s American activities in April 2020, citing “significant and unacceptable national security and law enforcement threats linked with China Telecom’s operations” uncovered by US government agencies.

Other Chinese telecommunications, including Huawei, have also being targeted by US regulators.

In 2018, Trump’s White House launched an aggressive drive to stifle Huawei’s worldwide ambitions by cutting it off from critical components and prohibiting it from utilizing Google’s Android services.