The FBI raids the properties of a sanctioned Russian oligarch in the United States.

On Tuesday, officials from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation raided expensive houses in Washington and New York related to Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, a close supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Agents carried a “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at a property connected to Deripaska in an elite suburb of the US capital, according to an FBI spokesman.

The multi-million dollar estate near Washington’s Embassy Row was encircled by yellow crime tape, and FBI agents were spotted entering and exiting the property with cardboard boxes.

They hauled a black automobile away from the house at one point.

The FBI also raided a residence in New York’s Greenwich Village related to Deripaska, a billionaire metals entrepreneur, according to the New York Times.

The raids, according to the publication, were carried out as part of an inquiry into whether Deripaska had broken US sanctions placed on him in 2018.

Deripaska is being probed for money laundering, extortion, and racketeering, according to the Treasury Department, which announced the sanctions.

According to the Treasury Department, “Deripaska is also accused of bribing a government official, ordering the death of a businessman, and having ties to a Russian organized crime gang.”

Deripaska sued the Treasury Department in March 2019, alleging it of illegally targeting him, but the action was dismissed this year by a federal judge.

According to the lawsuit, Deripaska’s net worth decreased by $7.5 billion when the Trump administration slapped sanctions on him and six other Russian oligarchs in April 2018.

The value of Deripaska’s Rusal metals group plummeted, forcing him to transfer his shares to others in order to keep Rusal, EN+ Group, and other companies afloat, according to the report.

The Russian billionaire also reportedly had strong contacts to Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, and his name came up during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election intervention.

Manafort was convicted of financial and other crimes and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, but Trump pardoned him before he left the White House.