The FBI has discovered a body that matches the description of a missing American woman named Petito.

A body found in a US national forest in Wyoming, where a search for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was ongoing, matches the description of the missing lady whose disappearance has gripped the country, according to US law authorities.

When Petito’s family filed a missing person report on September 11, after she unexpectedly vanished while on a road trip with her boyfriend, American officials started a huge search.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said the remains located in the main search area in Wyoming on Sunday matched Petito’s description.

“Earlier today, human remains corresponding with Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito’s description were discovered,” FBI agent Charles Jones said at a press conference.

According to her family, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies were looking for Petito in a national forest in Wyoming, where the couple was when Petito last interacted with her parents in late August.

Jones remarked, “I would want to express my sincere and deepest condolences to Gabby’s family.”

Petito quit her work and packed her belongings into a camper van in July, embarking on a cross-country trek with her partner Brian Laundrie, 23, and documenting their voyage in a series of picturesque Instagram posts.

However, Laundrie returned to his house in North Port, Florida, alone in Petito’s van, more than two weeks ago. Her family filed a missing person report ten days later.

Laundrie was named a “person of interest” in the case, but she refused to cooperate with investigators.

After Laundrie went missing, the mystery became even more complicated.

Laundrie’s parents stated they hadn’t seen their son in several days, according to North Port police.

“The Laundrie family’s attorney contacted FBI detectives Friday night, saying that the family would like to discuss their son’s disappearance,” police stated in a statement.

“While Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime.”

The pair set out on their cross-country trek from New York on the East Coast, tweeting images of breathtaking sights of the American West and themselves beaming gleefully next to their modest white van.

Petito and Laundrie are seen kissing gently, enjoying a sunset together, and strolling on a beach in a YouTube video posted during their trip.

In August, however, police in Utah responded to a report of domestic violence involving Petito and Laundrie.

Petito appears disturbed in police body camera footage released by the US media. Brief News from Washington Newsday.