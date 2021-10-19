The FBI conducts a search warrant at the home of a Russian oligarch in Washington.

On Tuesday, officers from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation searched a posh Washington residence owned by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska.

The FBI said it was conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activities” at the residence in Washington’s affluent neighborhood.

“At this time, we have no additional information to share,” an FBI spokesman stated.

The elegant residence of Deripaska, an aluminum tycoon, on Washington’s Embassy Row was surrounded by FBI investigators and crime tape.

Deripaska, a close supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the US in 2018.

Deripaska is being probed for money laundering, extortion, and racketeering, according to the Treasury Department, which announced the sanctions.

According to the Treasury Department, “Deripaska is also accused of bribing a government official, ordering the death of a businessman, and having ties to a Russian organized crime gang.”

Deripaska sued the Treasury Department in March 2019, alleging it of illegally targeting him for sanctions, but the case was dismissed this year by a federal judge.

Deripaska’s net worth was said to have decreased by $7.5 billion after sanctions were imposed on him and six other Russian oligarchs on April 6, 2018, according to the lawsuit.

The value of Deripaska’s Rusal metals group plummeted, forcing him to transfer his shares to others in order to keep Rusal, EN+ Group, and other companies afloat, according to the report.

The Russian businessman was also said to have close contacts to Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman in 2016.

According to prosecution documents, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Manafort supplied Deripaska briefings and polling data on the race through Manafort’s longtime business partner and suspected Russian intelligence operative Konstantin Kilimnik.

Manafort was convicted of financial and other crimes and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, but Trump pardoned him before he left the White House.