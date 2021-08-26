The Family of a Palestinian Activist Is Seeking International Justice.

On Thursday, the family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat, who died in Palestinian prison in June, intensified its search for international justice, appealing to British police and the United Nations.

Banat, a vocal critic of the Palestinian Authority and its 86-year-old president Mahmud Abbas, died after security agents invaded and carried him away from his home in the volatile city of Hebron.

He had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs, and hands, according to a post-mortem, and less than an hour had passed between his arrest and his death.

Banat’s family has expressed their dissatisfaction with the PA’s ability to bring justice and has called for an international investigation.

The family’s lawyers, the British firm Stoke White, said in a statement that they had asked the Metropolitan Police in London to launch an investigation based on the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Even if the alleged crimes were committed abroad, Britain’s courts can consider charges for a select number of serious offenses.

Stoke White also stated that it has requested a probe from a number of UN human rights bodies, including the Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions and four special rapporteurs.

Ghasan Khalil Banat described his brother’s “murder” as a “tragedy not only for our family, but also for the Palestinian people.”

“The so-called investigation into his murder is an embarrassment, and the Palestinian Authority should be embarrassed of it,” he stated in the statement.

“Responsibility for the murder of Nizar Banat very definitely belongs with the senior leadership of the Palestinian Authority, including President Mahmud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh,” said Hakan Camuz, the head of international law and Stoke White.

Shtayyeh and the PA have committed to hold the PA and Shtayyeh accountable for Banat’s killing.

Camuz accused the PA of attempting to stifle opposition for a long time.

“They cannot get away with it, which is why we are filing these accusations and petitions with the British police and the United Nations,” he stated in the statement.

The United Nations and the European Union expressed concern this week about a rash of arrests of activists by Palestinian security forces since Banat’s beath, warning that the PA looked to be restricting basic freedoms across the West Bank, which Israel has controlled since 1967.