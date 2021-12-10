The fallout from Omicron and China has sent global markets lower.

The European and American stock markets fell on Thursday as traders kept an eye on the Omicron coronavirus variety and the consequences from China’s property crisis.

Despite data showing that new registrations for US unemployment help decreased dramatically last week, putting them to levels not seen since 1969 for the second time this year, the Dow and Nasdaq also plummeted.

The dips stopped a three-day run that had sent Wall Street back to near-record levels, as traders anticipate the release of the latest US consumer price data on Friday, which is likely to show inflation rising last month.

“I’m not sure where the selling pressure is coming from,” Tower Bridge Advisors’ Maris Ogg said. “I’m not sure where the buying pressure comes from, either. So we’ll probably do nothing for the rest of the year.” The FTSE 100 index in London fell 0.2 percent after the UK government strengthened virus restrictions in England in response to an increase in Omicron variant infections, including advice to work from home and the requirement of Covid passports.

The British pound has also suffered as a result of the country’s and others’ battles with rising inflation, which is jeopardizing economic recovery.

“It’s apparent that the momentum we experienced at the start of the week has gone,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Investors are leery of the main central bank meetings coming up next week, and they are hesitant to take on too much risk ahead of them.”

Even though Latin America’s largest economy is in recession, Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points for the second time on Wednesday.

China announced on Thursday that consumer price inflation in November reached its highest level in almost a year.

Investors were particularly concerned about China’s property sector’s debt crisis.

Two big Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion in bonds to foreign creditors, according to Fitch Ratings, as the country’s debt-ridden real estate sector spreads contagion.

Fitch said Evergrande has defaulted on more than $1.2 billion in bond obligations for the first time, downgrading the company’s position to a limited default rating.

Kaisa, a smaller property company but one of China’s most indebted, had also defaulted on $400 million in bonds, according to Fitch.

Elsewhere Amazon was fined 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by Italy’s antitrust authorities on Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominating position in e-commerce logistics.

Bitcoin has retreated.