The fallout from Austria’s ‘Ibiza-gate’ is still being felt two years later.

The trial of Austria’s former vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache for graft charges related to the massive “Ibiza-gate” scandal, which is still rattling national politics two years after it broke, is due to end on Friday.

The allegations stem from a meeting between Strache, then-leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), and a lady acting as a Russian oligarch’s niece on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza in 2017.

Strache was caught on camera promising the woman state contracts in exchange for her assistance in helping his party campaign on an anti-migration, anti-Islam platform.

Strache also speculated about the potential of the woman purchasing Austria’s most widely circulated tabloid, Kronen Zeitung, and changing the editorial line to be more pro-FPOe.

He was completely unaware that the meeting was a sting operation and that he was being filmed.

The film was widely circulated in German media in May 2019, prompting the breakdown of a coalition government between the FPOe and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s center-right People’s Party (OeVP).

In the video, Strache alleged that several high-profile billionaires, as well as the multinational gambling company Novomatic, had illegally sponsored political parties.

Strache has implicated a number of people who all deny any wrongdoing.

Strache claimed he was drugged and said what he said in the video was due to intoxication.

Only Julian Hessenthaler, a private detective who assisted in the production of the film, has been arrested, and he faces 15 years in prison for drug-related offenses.

However, following the revelation of the film, a court investigation led to the seizure of mobile phones belonging to Strache and numerous other politicians, paving the door for no less than 12 different investigations into charges of wrongdoing.

The current trial is centered on allegations that Strache proposed to amend a legislation in order to help an FPOe donor buddy obtain public financing for his private hospital.

One of the probes centers on possible relationships between Novomatic and high-ranking politicians. Kurz’s closest confidant and supporter, OeVP Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, is the most high-profile target.

According to prosecutors, the investigation is looking at suspected payments made by Novomatic to the OeVP in exchange for “assistance… with tax liabilities that the company was facing abroad.”

When detectives stormed Bluemel’s home in February, it was just as his partner was taking his laptop out for a stroll with the couple’s infant.

Novomatic and Bluemel both deny any misconduct.

Kurz and Bluemel have also made headlines for allegedly assisting Thomas, a civil servant.