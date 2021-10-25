The ‘Facebook Papers’ reveal the extent to which the platform has being abused, as well as employee dissatisfaction with executives’ inaction.

The “Facebook Papers” have pushed the world’s largest social media network into a corner, with charges of negligence, incompetence, and greed coming from all directions. The revelations reveal how much Facebook knew about how its platform was being abused and how frustrated its employees were that they couldn’t do anything about it.

The project started in September with a series of document leaks to the Wall Street Journal. This resulted in an investigation into how Facebook was aware of the negative impact Instagram, which it owns, has on the mental health of adolescent girls.

Soon later, the whistleblower identified herself as Frances Haugen in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which was followed by a blistering hearing before a Senate panel that exposed Facebook’s errors.

Since then, the Facebook Papers have shown how the network has been used to promote deadly misinformation, stoke ethnic tensions, and facilitate organized crime.

A common feature that has developed in all of these cases is a conflict between employees who are witnessing the abuse and a leadership team that is characterized as unwilling to intervene.

Employees identified ways that negative actors were utilizing Facebook or Instagram in documents shared with journalists, and they wanted additional ability to shut people off. Higher-ups, on the other hand, were frequently slow to implement new policies or toned them down.

In one illustration case published by Politico, one employee inquired on a Jan. 6 message board, “How are we expected to ignore when leadership overrides research-based policy decisions to better serve folks like the organizations instigating violence today?”

Facebook has defended itself against critics by emphasizing the tools and mechanisms it has implemented to address concerns about violence, crimes, and misinformation on its site. Despite these adjustments, Facebook’s own oversight panel has identified flaws in numerous of these systems and has chastised executives for not being transparent with the body.

It’s also accused journalists covering the Facebook Papers of cherry-picking the most damning charges from the troves of information it owns.

In a tweet this week, John Pinette, Vice President of Facebook Communications, said, "A curated selection out of millions of papers at Facebook can in no way be used to draw accurate conclusions about us." "We are prepared to work with news organizations who want to go beyond a planned 'gotcha' campaign.