The ‘Facebook Papers’ are exploding ahead of the company’s earnings report.

Just hours before the business was about to announce its earnings report, Facebook was struck by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news publications based on internal documents.

Former employee Frances Haugen disclosed internal papers revealing the firm was aware of possible harm generated by its services, forcing US politicians to renew their quest for legislation.

According to reports released Monday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was to blame for the platform bowing to state censors in Vietnam, that the platform had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic flaws, and that the company was aware that its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online.

“The Facebook Papers are so damning, so scary, so vile, and should lead to swift federal action,” Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout tweeted, alluding to the leak’s moniker.

The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wired are among the news organizations that have now been given access to the set of internal Facebook papers that Haugen first released to US authorities and which formed the basis of a damning Wall Street Journal article.

Facebook has slammed the reporting, accusing it of selectively publishing some of their mountain of internal studies in order to paint the social network, which is used by billions of people, in a negative light.

On Monday, the company was set to announce its quarterly earnings, which had soared during the epidemic, when much of the world relied on online resources to stay safe at home while fighting the illness.

In media stories and statements to US senators, Haugen, who testified on social media before British MPs on Monday, has repeatedly stated that the corporation prioritizes its continued expansion and consequently profits over the well-being and safety of users.

The current view behind the curtain of the insular company has fueled a frenzy of scathing reports and a renewed push from US lawmakers to crack down on social media. Facebook has previously been hit by major crises, but the current view behind the curtain of the insular company has fueled a frenzy of scathing reports and a renewed push from US lawmakers to crack down on social media.

According to a Monday Washington Post report, Zuckerberg personally approved a push by Vietnam’s authoritarian government to curb the dissemination of so-called “anti-state” posts.

The records, according to Politico, are a “gold mine for Washington’s anti-trust lawsuit” against Facebook, as they disclose internal employee chatter regarding the platform’s global domination.

The announcement comes after Facebook opponents seized last week on a story that the biggest social network planned to rebrand itself, claiming it is trying to divert attention away from the company's problems.