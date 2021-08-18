The Extradition Hearing for Huawei’s CEO in Canada has ended.

After nearly 1,000 days of legal wranglings and diplomatic brawls, Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s fight in a Canadian court against extradition to the United States to face fraud and conspiracy accusations came to an end on Wednesday.

Ren Zhengfei, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and CEO, is accused of defrauding HSBC Bank by falsely misrepresenting links between Huawei and Skycom, a subsidiary that sold telecoms equipment to Iran, putting the bank in jeopardy of violating US sanctions against Tehran if it continued to clear US dollar transactions for Huawei.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the Supreme Court of British Columbia indicated she will likely set a date for her judgement on October 21.

Meng may face a sentence of more than 30 years in prison if he is extradited to the United States for trial.

Her detention in Vancouver in December 2018 sparked a diplomatic spat between Ottawa and Beijing, which accuses Washington of attempting to dismantle its international tech firm Huawei.

Two Canadians, businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, were seized by China a few days later.

Both were charged with espionage in March, which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed as “trumped up.” As the final arguments in Meng’s case began last week, Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in jail.

During Meng’s extradition hearing last week, her lawyers refuted the US claims against her, accused Canadian and US officials of abusing the legal system, and demanded that she be released.

Lawyers for the US government in Canada contended that there is enough evidence to commit Meng to extradition.

The attorney general of Canada will make the final decision.