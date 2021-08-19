The Extradition Hearing for Huawei’s CEO in Canada has ended.

After nearly 1,000 days of legal wranglings and diplomatic brawls, Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s fight in a Canadian court against extradition to the United States to face fraud and conspiracy accusations came to an end on Wednesday.

Ren Zhengfei, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and CEO, is accused of defrauding HSBC Bank by falsely misrepresenting Huawei’s relationship with Skycom, a business that sold telecoms equipment to Iran.

According to the US Justice Department, the bank was putting itself in jeopardy of violating US sanctions against Iran by continuing to process US currency transactions for Huawei.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the Supreme Court of British Columbia indicated she will likely set a date for her judgement on October 21.

Meng, 49, is being held in a Vancouver mansion while awaiting the conclusion of her extradition hearings, which include a curfew and electronic monitoring.

Meng may face a sentence of more than 30 years in prison if he is extradited to the United States for trial.

Her detention in Vancouver in December 2018 sparked a diplomatic spat between Ottawa and Beijing, which accuses Washington of attempting to dismantle its international tech firm Huawei.

Days later, China imprisoned two Canadians, Michael Spavor, a businessman, and Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, in what Western nations have dubbed “hostage diplomacy.”

Both were charged with espionage in March, which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed as “trumped up.” As the final arguments in Meng’s case began last week, Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in jail.

Meng’s attorneys denied the US claims against her at a hearing last week, accusing Canadian and US officials of abusing the legal system, and calling for her release.

“We have spun fraud law on its head in this proceeding,” defense lawyer Mark Sandler told the court this week, arguing that there was no deception and no damage or risk of harm to HSBC.

The defense’s arguments should be heard at a trial, and the court should commit Meng for extradition, according to Canadian government lawyers representing US interests in the hearing.

Associate Chief Justice Holmes just needs to determine that there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial in order to do so — a pretty low threshold.

Crown Attorney Robert Frater claimed Wednesday that “no one in this nation has had a fairer extradition hearing than Ms. Meng.”

Meanwhile, both Canadian and US authorities have denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

