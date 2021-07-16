The expected $2.2 billion IPO of Paytm energizes the Indian market.

Paytm, India’s largest digital payments company, took a crucial step toward making India’s largest initial public offering on Friday, informing regulators that it plans to sell $2.2 billion in shares.

The IPO is the latest in a slew of IPOs in India, with food delivery service Zomato getting $1.3 billion last week.

Paytm is supported by Chinese businessman Jack Ma’s Ant Group, which owns approximately 30% of the company, as well as Masayoshi Son’s Softbank Vision Fund, Berkshire Hathaway, and other well-known investors.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the firm’s founder and CEO, has a net worth of $2.3 billion, according to Forbes. He owns little under 10% of the company.

According to the prospectus filed with Indian regulators, Paytm will issue new shares worth 83 billion rupees and sell an equal number of shares through a selling offer as part of the IPO.

Paytm has grown into a major digital payments company in a country where cash transactions are still king.

It has profited from the government’s initiatives to reduce cash transactions, such as the destruction of practically all banknotes in 2016, as well as the coronavirus outbreak.

Paytm’s QR code or cellphone numbers are used by over 21 million Indian store owners, vendors, and other merchants to take payments ranging from 10 rupees (13 cents) to several thousand rupees.

According to a regulatory filing, Paytm Payments Bank had 333 million clients as of March 31.

Paytm claimed to have processed more than four trillion rupees ($54 billion) in transactions in 2020-21, making it India’s largest payments platform.

Paytm, on the other hand, has been losing money and is unsure if it can ever turn a profit. Last year, it lost 17 billion rupees on revenues of 31.86 billion rupees, resulting in a net loss of 17 billion rupees.

The prospectus stated, “We expect to continue to incur net losses for the foreseeable future, and we may not achieve or sustain profitability in the future.”

Paytm’s cash flow has been negative over the past three years, owing to operational losses.

India’s IPO market is heating up thanks to big-ticket technology challenges. Zomato’s stock offering – which has never made a profit – drew a significant response from investors, and companies like Delhivery and Mobikwik hope to follow suit.

Paytm would beat Coal India’s $2 billion IPO in 2010 as India’s largest IPO, propelling the country’s primary market to its best year ever with a target of $2.2 billion.

Following approval from Indian regulators, Paytm’s public offering is likely to proceed in the coming months.