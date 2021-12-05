The Exit Of Didi From The NYSE Signals The End Of Wall Street’s Romance With Chinese Big Tech.

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, has announced that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange, signaling the end of a cozy connection between Wall Street and Chinese IT behemoths under pressure from Beijing and American regulators.

Between Didi’s IPO in New York in June and the announcement on Friday that it will list in Hong Kong, only five months have passed. Its market value has dropped by 63 percent in that time.

Didi’s decision comes after a year of broad Chinese regulatory crackdowns that have harmed major internet companies with significant sway over customers’ lives, such as Alibaba and Tencent.

Heavyweight Chinese internet merchants whose stocks are traded on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo, all sank dramatically after Friday’s decision.

Alibaba’s stock plunged to its lowest level in nearly five years as speculations swirled that if Didi quits, Alibaba would be next. Alibaba’s entry on Wall Street in 2014 to much fanfare set off the parade of Chinese corporations listing in the Big Apple.

Even though Didi Chuxing’s stock is now listed in Hong Kong, holders of Didi Chuxing’s shares in New York retain their ownership. Their money doesn’t just disappear.

But, according to Kevin Carter, portfolio manager at EMQQ, “they are really afraid of regulations and the Chinese government.” “And that has had a significant impact on public opinion.” “People are terrified.” On the same day, US market authorities announced the adoption of a rule that will allow them to delist international businesses that fail to give information to auditors.

The measure targets Chinese businesses and compels them to reveal whether they are “owned or controlled” by a government.

“While more than 50 governments have tried to facilitate the needed inspections, China and Hong Kong have historically refused,” said Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler.

In an opinion piece published Friday, the Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated publication, slammed the new US legislation.

“China will not accept it if the US sets unequal national security conditions for competition between the two countries by requiring Chinese listed companies to hand over audits for inspection in order to spy on China’s internal situation and store huge amounts of sensitive data acquired by Chinese companies,” the unsigned piece said.

Many of these New York-listed shares are held by institutional investors rather than individual individuals.

