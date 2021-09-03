The Exiled Syrians’ Shadow Looms Over Aleppo’s Resurgent Souk.

In war-torn Yemen, the famous Khan al-Harir souk Aleppo, Syria’s old economic powerhouse, has reopened after repair work, but much of the former workforce that fueled it has been exiled.

“The reconstruction work has been completed, which is excellent, but it is insufficient,” said Ahmed al-Shib, a 55-year-old textile merchant who had wanted to pass his business on to his sons.

“What we want is for our sons to come back to these stores,” he told AFP at the reopening of the covered market this week, holding up photos he had given to his eldest, who traveled to Algeria three years ago to join his brother.

Before the start of Syria’s crisis in 2011, Khan al-Harir (silk souk) — one of 37 markets surrounding Aleppo’s iconic citadel – drew hundreds of tourists and traders.

According to estimates from the United Nations’ cultural organization, UNESCO, combat between rebels and regime troops damaged up to 60% of Aleppo’s Old City.

On Sunday, the market reopened for the first time in five years, five years after the Syrian government reclaimed control of Aleppo.

Restoration efforts helped to obliterate signs of some of the war’s most bloody conflicts, but it didn’t help console shopkeepers who have lost far more than their businesses.

A freshly painted wall of Ahmed’s fabric shop features a portrait of his father, the company’s founder.

Ahmed, like many others in Khan al-Harir, is concerned that his family’s store may succumb to him.

“My children live in Algeria, and the children of other traders are dispersed throughout Egypt, Erbil, and other parts of northern Iraq,” he stated.

“A number of trades will be jeopardized if our sons continue to emigrate.”

Syria’s conflict has killed almost half a million people, displaced half of the country’s pre-war population, and destroyed the economy and infrastructure, with more than 80% of the population now living in poverty.

As a result, Aleppo, long regarded as one of Syria’s most important commercial centers, has lost many of the merchants and businesses who formerly gave the city its competitive edge.

Many people have looked for business prospects elsewhere, with Iraq and Turkey being popular choices.

Ahmed al-Damlakhi inherited a fabric shop in Khan al-Harir from his brother, who had fled to Turkey with his children a few years before.

The 65-year-old visited neighbors he hadn’t seen in years under a newly rebuilt arch studded with white and black stones.

To show his brother in Turkey, he launched a video call.