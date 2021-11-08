The EU’s push for new IT laws is bolstered by a Facebook whistleblower.

Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower, said on Monday that the EU could set the worldwide “gold standard” for limiting big tech’s dominance, bolstering a European push for new rules against US behemoths.

The disclosure of internal papers by a former Facebook worker has generated weeks of condemnation of the social media giant and a strong drive internationally to crack down on big tech.

After presenting testimony in Washington and London, and ahead of a stay in Paris, Haugen presented her case to important legislators in Brussels.

The European Union is presently pushing through new legislation that might require the world’s largest tech companies to rethink their business models.

Haugen praised the ideas, particularly the Digital Services Act, which would tighten regulation of dangerous and unlawful information on social media platforms such as Facebook.

“I appreciate the European Union’s seriousness in this regard. The Digital Services Act, which is currently before the legislature, has the potential to become a global gold standard “At a Brussels session, she said MEPs.

She said EU standards “can inspire other countries, including my own,” describing it as having “great potential.”

In her evidence, Haugen claimed that Facebook prioritizes profit over the prevention of harmful content and that the firm cannot be trusted to change its practices.

During more than two hours of testimony, Haugen told MEPs that “Facebook cannot remain the judge, jury, prosecutor, and witness” of its pervasive wrongdoing.

“The leadership decisions made by Facebook are a major issue. For the sake of children, public safety, and democracy, “According to Haugen.

The Digital Markets Act, which provides a stringent list of Do’s and Don’ts for big firms, including a potential prohibition on buying particular companies, is also part of the EU laws.

Both bills are currently making their way through the European Parliament and meetings of EU state governments, with the intention of being completed when France assumes the EU presidency between January 1 and June 30 next year.

Supporters of the laws hope Haugen’s visit will kick-start a process that has grown mired down in specifics and a tech industry lobbying frenzy.

Following his discussion with Haugen, EU commissioner Thierry Breton stated that huge IT businesses’ increased lobbying efforts “are in vain.”

“The DSA/DMA package must be approved in the first half of 2022. We must also maintain a high level of ambition in our reaction “Breton remarked.

The destiny of tailored adverts has been the source of the most heated debate among legislators. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.