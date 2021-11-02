The EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Slams Nicaragua’s ‘Fake’ Election.

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega a “dictator” who staged “fake” elections over the weekend, arresting his seven biggest competitors.

Ortega, 75, will seek a fourth term in office in Sunday’s election, after rounding up roughly 40 opponents, including seven presidential candidates, since June.

“Mr Ortega has concerned himself with imprisoning all of the political candidates who have expressed an interest in running in these elections, and we cannot expect this process to produce a legitimate outcome. Quite the contrary, “On a visit to Lima, Peru, the first stop on a Latin American tour, Borrell said.

“Right now, Nicaragua’s situation is one of the most critical in the Americas,” Borrell told international media.

He claimed that the “fake” voting process was designed to “keep the tyrant (Ortega) in power.”

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights issued a similar statement last week, claiming that the circumstances in Nicaragua prevented “free, fair, transparent, and plural elections.”

Since June, Ortega’s government has begun scooping up opponents on trumped-up treason and money-laundering allegations, which critics claim are intended to silence them.

Cristina Chamorro, 67, was largely seen as the favorite to unseat Ortega, but she is now facing money laundering allegations and has dropped out of the race.

Borrell called Nicaragua’s leadership “one of the worst dictatorships in the world” last month, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused it of “undemocratic, authoritarian activities.”

Sanctions have been imposed on Nicaragua by the United States and Europe.

Prior to meeting with Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Borrell suggested “joining forces to find a political solution to the situation in Venezuela,” which is also subject to international sanctions following President Nicolas Maduro’s disputed reelection in 2018.

The only way to find a solution, according to the EU ambassador, is for regional and municipal elections to be held on November 21, in which opposition parties will participate for the first time in several years.

For the first time in 15 years, the European Union will deploy observers to the elections.

On Wednesday, Borrell will fly to Brazil.