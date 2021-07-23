The Eurozone’s economy is growing at its fastest rate in 21 years.

The eurozone’s economy accelerated at its quickest rate in 21 years in July, according to a closely monitored survey released on Friday, as the economy ramped up with looser Covid-19 limits.

However, the study revealed that the Delta variant’s spread was beginning to erode company confidence, with concerns that fresh restrictions could wreak havoc on the economy once more.

According to the IHS Markit PMI composite index, activity increased from 59.5 in June to a solid 60.6 in July, considerably over the 50-point barrier that indicates growth.

With summer well underway, Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit, stated that the tourist and hospitality sectors were particularly important for propelling the economy to record highs.

However, supply chain delays remained a “significant issue” for manufacturers, causing productivity to suffer and expenses to rise.

He predicted that this will “feed through to higher consumer prices in coming months” and show up in inflation numbers.

Williamson warned that the delta variation constituted a “significant risk to the forecast,” implying that the future could be bleak.

“Not only have rising case numbers lowered corporate optimism to its lowest level since February, but more covid waves around the world could cause significant global supply chain delays, resulting in ever-increasing prices.”