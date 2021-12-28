The Euro’s Beginnings, 20 Years Ago

When Europe accepted the euro single currency 20 years ago, 12 of its members said goodbye to their deutschmarks, French francs, liras, and pesetas.

Three years after the currency was first established in “virtual” form, euro notes and coins became a reality for roughly 300 million people from Athens to Dublin on January 1, 2002.

The following is a summary of the event taken from AFP copy at the time:

Fireworks, music, and lights erupted at midnight on January 1, 2002, marking the largest monetary transition in history, in stark contrast to the austere New Year celebrations imposed by Covid 20 years later.

According to AFP, many individuals skipped their annual New Year’s festivities in order to line up at cash dispensers in order to get their hands on the first clean euro notes.

At a special ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germans said hello to the euro and farewell to their beloved mark, as up to one million people thronged the streets for the city’s yearly massive New Year’s street party.

The euro cash was also popular in Amsterdam’s coffee cafes and red light district.

Irish revellers, on the other hand, were less eager to embrace the euro, preferring to pay for Guinness, Ireland’s favorite beverage, in the national currency, deferring the headache of the switch until the next day.

The euro transition, as many predicted, resulted in occasional price increases across Europe.

Many price tags were a little larger since the single currency became legal money, from Spanish bus tickets, which increased by 33%, to a Finnish bazaar, where “everything for 10 markka (1.68 euros)” was now “everything for two euros.”

Wim Duisenberg, the head of the European Central Bank at the time, cautioned merchants not to use the euro’s launch to raise prices, but stated he had not observed widespread abuse.

“I paid 4.45 euros for a Big Mac and a strawberry milkshake this week, which is exactly the same price as I paid last week for the identical meal,” Duisenberg told reporters.

According to AFP, Europe astonished itself with a near-flawless transition to the single currency.

The Germans, who were thought to be skeptics of the euro and homesick for their currency, turned out to be among the most enthusiastic.

"Our new money is moving full speed," declared an editorial in the popular German daily Bild.