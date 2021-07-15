The EU Legal Order is at jeopardy due to a standoff with Poland and Hungary.

The European Commission’s legal battles with Poland and Hungary over LGBTQ rights, asylum, and judicial reform fueled concerns on Thursday that the EU legal system is in jeopardy.

Brussels has issued a series of challenges to the EU’s fractious eastern members over what officials regard as their threat to European ideals and the rule of law – and has already won some early successes.

However, Warsaw and Budapest have pushed back with equal vigour, prompting some to wonder if a struggle is brewing over the idea that EU law governs the member states.

“There could be a spillover effect,” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders warned, adding that “we could see a whole number of EU countries questioning these principles in a more or less forceful way.”

“It is certainly a challenge to the union itself if we allow this to develop.”

Reynders’ warning came as Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban raged at the news that Brussels had filed a judicial challenge to his so-called “anti-paedophilia” legislation.

Orban’s cabinet chairman Gergely Gulyas remarked, “If the European Union wishes to interfere in topics and regulations governed by the constitutions of other nations, that might destroy the entire EU.”

Separately, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki rejected a European Court of Justice judgement that declared a key aspect of Poland’s judicial reforms to be in violation of EU law.

He proclaimed, “I cannot allow Poland to be treated differently, to be discriminated against,” arguing that the European Commission had overstepped its powers.

“The powers to alter a legal system have never been delegated… to the level of the European Union,” he claimed.

The European Commission, the Brussels-based keeper of the treaties, pledged to “make use of its authorities” to ensure that Poland accepts European law as supreme.

Poland has also been singled out for its treatment of LGBTQ people, with Brussels filing a complaint against the country on Thursday over its so-called “LGBTI ideology free zones,” which might wind up in court.

On Thursday, the European Commission said that it would take Hungary to court over its move to tighten criteria for refugees and migrants seeking asylum.

Hungary has said that asylum seekers must register with an embassy outside the nation before entering, citing the possibility of the Covid-19 pandemic, a move that Brussels calls an unconstitutional violation of migrants’ rights.

Zoltan Kovacs, Orban’s international spokesman, denied the claim.

