The EU is taking steps to rein in big tech.

The European campaign to limit big tech’s dominance and dramatically modify the way companies like Facebook, Apple, and Google operate is gaining pace, while efforts might yet be undone.

The European Union is presently drafting significant legislation that, if passed, could set a new global standard for how US digital behemoths operate.

Following the allegations of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who will visit Brussels next month, that the company’s systemic refusal to repair the adverse impacts of its products was driven instead by increasing traffic and profit, the effort has gained traction.

The tech behemoths are pouring millions of euros into lobbying to sway politicians in the European Parliament and throughout the EU’s 27 member states, desperate to protect lucrative revenue streams like targeted adverts and high app store fees.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act are the two legislation that govern the EU’s regulatory transformation.

Slovenia, which now holds the rotating presidency of the EU, is working hard to ensure that the bloc’s 27 member states agree on both rules at a meeting on November 25, according to a spokesperson.

“Things are progressing well, but there are still some unanswered problems,” another official said of the DMA, which may give the EU the power to break up large internet corporations.

The member states would then begin talks with the European Parliament in the hopes of finalizing both measures during France’s EU presidency, which begins in January.

The most serious threat to the ambitious timeframe comes from parliament, where major political parties are still split on key issues.

Key politicians guiding the measure through parliament, on the other hand, insist that compromises will be reached and that the need to rein in big tech will win out.

They are hoping to secure their position in time for the French presidency.

One major battle is over the Digital Media Act, which will establish a tight set of rules for internet “gatekeepers,” with Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft all likely to be ensnared in its net.

Its demands might be game-changing: Apple could be forced to give up its iPhones to alternative app stores, while Facebook and Google’s ability to follow users for ad purposes — the key to billions of dollars in profit — would be curtailed.

However, the social democrats, the second-largest political party in parliament, want a broader spectrum of tech firms, including as Netflix, Booking.com, and Airbnb, to be controlled as well.