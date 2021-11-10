The EU is split on border fence funding due to a Belarusian migrant ‘tactic.’

The rising crisis on the Polish-Belarus border, where tens of thousands of migrants are attempting to enter the EU, has sparked a discussion within the EU about whether to fund border fences or other barriers.

During a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday, European Council President Charles Michel, who convenes meetings of EU leaders, said that such financing was “legally viable” and was being actively considered.

However, this contradicts European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s statement three weeks ago to EU leaders that “no finance for barbed wire and fences” will be provided.

Michel said “physical infrastructure,” but he didn’t specify whether he was referring to razor-wire or other impediments. However, his statements hinted that EU member states were considering it.

“We’re going to talk about physical infrastructure and financial options,” he said during a press conference in Warsaw alongside Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“I’m referring to a physical infrastructure that would better safeguard the EU, and I’m referring to first-line countries in particular — because national borders are also EU borders.”

Adalbert Jahnz, a spokesman for the European Commission, told journalists in Brussels that von der Leyen was “quite clear about her position.”

Other types of border infrastructure, such as border observation towers and control posts, as well as technology such as infrared cameras, drones and other aircraft, and “perimeter protection systems,” are already funded by the EU, he said.

“There is significant European funding for highly effective and vital border control operations, including border infrastructure,” he explained.

A dozen nations, including Austria, Denmark, Greece, Lithuania, and Poland, wrote to the European Commission last month demanding EU funding for border fortifications. At the October meeting, Von der Leyen rejected it.

Border barriers, if surmounted by EU members, would signify a shift in the bloc’s status as a zone that has long accepted asylum seekers.

Critics in the European Parliament and non-governmental organizations claim that the EU is sacrificing some of its values in order to become more of a “fortress Europe.”

However, Brussels and EU state governments are adamant about countering what they regard as a “hybrid attack” on their borders by Belarus, which they define as a military-political operation.

It’s also been referred to as a “hybrid technique” by NATO.

In retaliation for penalties, Western governments have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring the migrants to his country and sending them to pass into EU member Poland. This is something he denies.

Belarus has also been charged by Poland.