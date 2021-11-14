The EU is preparing sanctions on Belarus in response to the migrant crisis.

Following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU’s eastern border began, the EU is preparing to announce new penalties against Belarus.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said penalties would be “counter-productive” after talks with EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell.

Borrell stated that he spoke with Makei over the phone about “the catastrophic humanitarian situation” on the Poland-Belarus border.

“The existing situation is intolerable and must be changed immediately. No one should be used as a weapon “In a tweet, Borrell stated.

Thousands of Middle Eastern migrants have set up camp on the EU-Belarus border.