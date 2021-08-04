The EU has reached an agreement with Novavax for the Covid vaccine.

The European Commission stated on Wednesday that it had reached a preliminary agreement with US pharmaceutical firm Novavax to purchase up to 200 million doses of the promising Covid-19 vaccine.

The commission said in a statement that the advance purchase agreement was conditional on the European Medicines Agency approving the Novavax vaccine.

“Our new deal with Novavax expands our vaccination portfolio to include one more protein-based vaccine, a platform that has shown promise in clinical trials,” said EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

If approved, the Novavax vaccine would join the EU’s existing Covid-19 vaccinations, which include BioNTech/vaccine, Pfizer’s which is the backbone of the EU’s immunization rollout, as well as vaccines from AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Following a shaky start earlier this year, the European Union’s 27-nation immunization program is currently sailing smoothly.

According to an AFP count of official national numbers, it has fully immunized 50.7 percent of its 445 million inhabitants.

It now has access to up to 4.57 billion doses of Covid vaccinations from seven different vendors thanks to the latest agreement.

The BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine is by far the EU’s largest combined purchase, accounting for more than half of the total (2.4 billion doses).

The portfolio contains vaccines from three pharmaceutical companies that have yet to get EMA approval: one from Novavax, one each from CureVac and GSK-Sanofi, and one from CureVac and GSK-Sanofi that had a rocky start and is still in development.

Unlike BioNTech/ Pfizer’s, Moderna’s, and Curevac’s mRNA vaccines, Novavax’s two-jab vaccine employs a more traditional approach, relying on proteins to transport harmless coronavirus fragments to elicit an immune response.

This eliminates the need for it to be kept at extremely low temperatures, potentially offering it a logistical advantage.

Based on a North American study, Novavax, a corporation based in the US state of Maryland, claims that its vaccine has 90 percent efficacy against Covid-19. The effectiveness of the vaccine has yet to be determined by US and EU regulators.

Following EMA clearance, the EU will be able to purchase 100 million doses of the Novavax vaccine on a firm basis, with an option to purchase another 100 million doses. From now until 2023, deliveries would be made.

According to the commission, member states “will also be able to donate vaccinations to lower and middle-income countries or re-direct them to other European countries” under the contract.

This suggested that the text includes the liability elements that Brussels requires. Brief News from Washington Newsday.