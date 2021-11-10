The EU Court upholds Google’s antitrust fine of 2.4 billion euros.

Google’s appeal against a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) penalties issued by Brussels for abusing its search engine dominance was dismissed by the European Union’s second-highest court on Wednesday.

The General Court’s judgement in Luxembourg backed with the European Commission’s landmark decision from 2017.

However, if Google chose to appeal to the EU’s top court, the European Court of Justice, for a final ruling, the case might be revisited.

The complaint concerns Google’s shopping business and is one of three now pending in the EU’s lengthy appeals system against the search engine giant.

The fine was the largest ever imposed by the EU at the time. However, it was later surpassed by a 4.3 billion euro fine levied against Google over its Android smartphone operating system.

Google and its parent firm Alphabet stated in their appeal that the EU in the search engine case was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics.”

However, the court ruled that “for the most part, the lawsuit brought by the two corporations is rejected, and the Commission’s sanction is upheld.”

It claimed that “Google diverged from competition on the merits” by favoring its own Google Shopping service over competitors in search result rankings and positioning.

It dismissed Google’s claim that major online merchants have their own websites, claiming that “such platforms are not on the same market” as customers who compare shop.

While Google suffered a loss in the EU, it won a legal battle in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, when the country’s top court dismissed a class-action complaint accusing it of illegally tracking millions of iPhone users.

The Luxembourg verdict is a victory for EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, who made her mark in Brussels by overturning her predecessor’s more lenient stance toward Apple.

Vestager had already lost in the same court in a landmark case against Apple and Ireland, in which her teams had ordered the iPhone company to reimburse the Irish government 13 billion euros plus interest. The EU has filed an appeal against the decision.

The sanction came following a seven-year probe prompted by complaints from competing price-comparison firms, which saw traffic to Google Shopping plunge.

Experts fear that, if the ruling is not overturned on appeal, Google’s comparable incursions into holiday rentals and job postings will be next in line for the EU commission’s wrath.

Google was also ordered to fix the flaw highlighted by the EU in addition to paying the fine.