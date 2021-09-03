The EU and AstraZeneca have reached an agreement on vaccine supply.

On Friday, the European Union and AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, reached an agreement on an extended delivery timeline to resolve a dispute over a shortage of coronavirus vaccine supplies.

After failing to deliver all of the promised 300 million doses by June 2021, the European Commission took the company to court, but AstraZeneca will now have until the end of March next year to make up the difference.

The settlement puts a stop to the legal dispute, and AstraZeneca won’t have to pay any fines or penalties unless it misses its new deadlines.

Ruud Dobber of AstraZeneca said, “I’m really delighted that we’ve been able to establish a shared understanding that allows us to move forward and collaborate with the European Commission to assist defeat the pandemic.”

Brussels was enraged when the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company failed to deliver on its commitments, jeopardizing the EU’s Covid-19 vaccine launch in its early phases.

Officials accused AstraZeneca of prioritizing UK vaccine delivery over the EU order, and European Commission attorneys rushed to court to demand deliveries or face massive daily fines if a deficit continued.

However, the company said that its contract with the EU only required it to do its “best efforts” to fulfill the deadline, and that production bottlenecks in its European plants were inevitable.

The Brussels court imposed a revised supply timeline on AstraZeneca in an interim order pending a final settlement of the issue.

In a statement, European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said, “Today’s settlement agreement secures AstraZeneca’s delivery of the remaining 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the EU.”

“While we hit the key milestone of 70% full immunization of the EU’s adult population last week, there are considerable disparities in vaccination rates across our member states, and vaccine availability, including AstraZeneca’s, remains critical.”

AstraZeneca produces and distributes vaccines developed at Oxford University in the United Kingdom on a non-profit basis; its version is less expensive and easier to store than many competitors’.

However, the European Union has been dissatisfied with the poor pace of supplies and has made another vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in Germany the workhorse of its purchasing program.

According to a statement from the European Commission, AstraZeneca provided 100 million doses in the first half of 2021, plans to send 135 million more by the end of the year, and 65 million more by March 2022.

“As a result, the total number of doses supplied will reach 300 million, as promised. Brief News from Washington Newsday.