The Ethiopian government claims to have taken Tigrayan City from the rebels.

Ethiopian army regained a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters on Wednesday, marking the country’s first substantial breakthrough inside the war-torn area in months and dashing hopes for peace after a rebel withdrawal.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front rebel group did not immediately respond to the government’s assertions after it announced its pullout from the Amhara and Afar areas this week and called for a ceasefire.

“After clearing the enemy army… the valiant Ethiopian Defence Forces and the Amhara area security forces have occupied Alamata city,” the government information agency said, implying that battle would continue.

“The Ethiopian National Defense Forces and the Amhara region security forces are marching on Abergele, smashing the fleeing terrorist clique,” the government declared, referring to a Tigray district.

Although unverified, the TPLF’s withdrawal from Amhara and Afar revived expectations of peace talks to end the harsh 13-month battle that has killed thousands and left hundreds of others on the verge of starvation.

Both sides have claimed significant territory advances in recent months, with the rebels claiming to be barely 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Addis Ababa’s capital.

According to state media, the government has claimed to have retaken a number of vital cities since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate — went to the front last month.

The government denounced the TPLF’s announcement of departure on Monday as a ruse to hide military setbacks.

In the conflict zone, communications have been disrupted, and journalists’ access has been restricted, making it difficult to verify battlefield statements.

Debretsion Gebremichael, the chairman of the Ethiopian People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week, expressing his confidence that the rebel pullout would be “a significant opening for peace.”

However, an attempt led by the African Union to mediate a ceasefire has so far failed to produce a breakthrough.

The TPLF had previously refused to leave Amhara and Afar unless the government eased a “humanitarian blockade” on Tigray, as characterized by the rebels.

Aid workers have regularly claimed that security and procedural barriers are preventing them from reaching the famine-stricken province, where an estimated 400,000 people are on the verge of starvation.

On October, the UN banned humanitarian flights from Addis Ababa to Mekele, the capital of Tigray, due to a government air strike in the region. In November, the flights were restarted.

As the combat intensified in October, fears of a rebel march grew.