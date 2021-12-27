The escalating violence in Myanmar has alarmed the UN’s new Myanmar envoy, who says he is “very concerned.”

On Monday, the new UN special envoy for Myanmar expressed her “grave worry” over the country’s rising violence and asked for a new year ceasefire between the military and its opponents.

According to a local monitoring group, nationwide rallies against the February coup were greeted with a brutal repression, with more than 1,300 people dead and over 11,000 detained.

Diplomatic efforts spearheaded by the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to resolve the problem have made little progress so far, with generals refusing to engage in dialogue with opponents.

Noeleen Heyzer, the special envoy, stated in her first statement since taking office that she is “very disturbed” by the “continuing escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar.”

She also urged “all parties to… allow humanitarian assistance to be supplied to those in need, especially those forced to flee the violence,” as well as a new year ceasefire agreement between all parties.

On Sunday, a UN official expressed his “horror” at convincing reports that at least 35 civilians were killed and their remains burned in an attack in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve, and asked that the government investigate.

Two Save the Children staffers are still missing; their car was one of several that was attacked and destroyed in the event in Kayah state.

“According to reports, the military dragged individuals out of their automobiles, arrested some, killed others, and burned their bodies,” the statement claimed.

On Monday, the organization stated it was still looking into the event.

Fresh skirmishes between ethnic rebels and the military have erupted in Kayin state, also known as Karen state, in recent days, sending thousands fleeing into Thailand.

Last week, a junta spokesperson told AFP that the military had launched air strikes targeting Karen National Union fighters and members of local “People’s Defence Force” organizations fighting back against the coup.

In October, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Singaporean sociologist Heyzer to replace Swiss diplomat Christine Schraner Burgener.

Schraner Burgener had advocated for the UN to take “quite harsh actions” against the military in order to restore democracy in Myanmar, and he had been the victim of constant smear campaigns in Myanmar’s state-controlled media.

The generals had barred the Swiss ambassador from accessing the nation since the coup, where she had wanted to meet with former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

State media reported last week. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.