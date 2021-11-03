The Environmental Credentials of Hybrid Cars are Being Examined.

Hybrid cars are becoming more popular in the European Union as environmentally aware drivers abandon their polluting gasoline and diesel rivals, but environmentalists warn that they aren’t as green as they appear.

The automobiles, which have a traditional combustion engine as well as a small electric motor that allows owners to drive a few kilometers without releasing CO2, may soon overtake petrol vehicle sales in the EU.

In the third quarter of this year, 20.7 percent of cars sold in the bloc were new hybrids, which recharge their batteries by collecting waste energy from other sources, such as braking, and 9.1 percent were hybrid plug-ins, which can be charged from an electric outlet.

Nearly 40% were gasoline-powered, 17.6% were diesel, and only 9.8% were totally electric.

They are less expensive than fully electric automobiles and offer some consolation to individuals concerned about their battery running out of juice at a time when charging outlets are scarce.

Hybrids are favored by automakers such as Toyota, Stellantis, Renault, and Hyundai-Kia, not least because they allow them to meet EU CO2 emission standards at a lower cost than fully electric vehicles.

But are they actually less polluting, or are they merely a stopgap measure as the globe moves closer to abandoning petrol and diesel altogether?

Hybrids, according to Greenpeace and the lobbying group Transport & Environment, are actually slowing down the shift.

They want to hasten the transition to completely electric vehicles and other modes of transportation, pointing out that hybrids aren’t very environmentally friendly.

“Conventional ‘full’ hybrids, in particular, which rely on fossil fuel energy for the vast bulk of their operation, are barely any cleaner than regular petrol and diesel engines,” Greenpeace stated last year.

Marie Cheron of the Nicolas Hulot Foundation in France, an environmental organization, agreed.

“For example, some hybrids have been purchased for fleets (of cars), but they lack a charging mechanism, people don’t charge them, and as a result, they don’t drive electric.”

However, Philippe Degeilh, an engineer at IFP Energies Nouvelles (Ifpen), an energy, transportation, and environment research organization, believes that consumers simply need to be trained on how to properly use hybrids.

According to an Ifpen research released at the end of 2020, hybrids emit 12 percent less CO2 than comparable gasoline-powered vehicles.

This jumps to 33% in cities, but reduces to nearly zero on highways.

Smoothly operated plug-ins that drain batteries less and are frequently recharged are "capable of approaching zero."