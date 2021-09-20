The Emmys Red Carpet Is Glamourized With Television’s Best.

Following the jammies and hoodies seen at last year’s mostly virtual event, television’s A-list returned to the red carpet in great style for the Emmys on Sunday, in a more typical display of sartorial savoir faire.

As Hollywood’s top celebs flocked to the first in-person Emmys in two years, here are some takeaways:

The Emmys follow a slew of glamorous events for the glitterati, including the MTV Video Music Awards, Venice Film Festival, and the Met Gala in New York — and the ladies of Hollywood did not disappoint.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who stars in the critically acclaimed chess drama “The Queen’s Gambit,” looked stunning in a backless silky butter-colored Dior gown with a dramatic brilliant yellow shawl that cascaded down in a lengthy train.

Emma Corrin, star of “The Crown,” wore a strapless floor-length Miu Miu gown with long fingerless gloves and a hat to the London satellite watch party.

Mj Rodriguez, who was nominated for her work on “Pose,” a show about New York’s underground dancing culture in the 1980s, did strike a pose in a one-shoulder turquoise Versace gown with a thigh-baring slit and killer pointed fingernails.

Hannah Waddingham, who won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy for her role in “Ted Lasso,” accepted her award in a one-shoulder peach Christian Siriano gown.

With Emmy nominee and husband Michael Douglas on her arm, Catherine Zeta-Jones looked stunning in a strapless wine-colored gown with a high slit and precisely paired heels — the epitome of Tinseltown glamour.

Men’s fashion has been a bit of an afterthought at award shows for a long time, but in recent years, it has brought the drama.

Billy Porter, who slayed the Oscars red carpet in a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown in 2019, slayed once more in a form-fitting Ashi black shirt with big ruffled flounces on the sleeves, high-waisted slacks, and diamonds everywhere.

“With ‘Pose,’ and finally having a platform on cinema and television, I really made the decision to embrace these red carpets as another method of expressing my creativity – the ladies do it all the time,” the 2019 Emmy winner remarked on the carpet.

Cedric the Entertainer, who is known for his smart attire, did not disappoint in a vibrant turquoise suit with black lapels and detailing, as well as sunglasses, which were required for the sunny afternoon in Los Angeles.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays “Ted Lasso,” wore a blue velvet Tom Ford suit. Brief News from Washington Newsday.