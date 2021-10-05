The EFootball Scandal Is a Symptom Of A Growing Haste To Release Games.

Experts say the critical acclaim for the “grotesque” eFootball 2022 and its “terrible” graphics is a powerful demonstration of the dangers posed by increased pressure to get video games to market.

The latest version of the game, formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer, was designed to compete with FIFA, the undisputed champion of football games, with Konami opting for a free-to-play strategy to entice players.

The game, however, was nearly unanimously derided, with only a 10% positive rating on the game platform Steam just days after its debut.

Players were outraged, so Konami apologised last week and vowed to take the criticism into account as it upgraded eFootball.

It was all too reminiscent of the uproar that greeted the release of Cyberpunk 2077, a game rife with flaws that was pulled from Sony’s PlayStation shop barely a week later.

Mia Consalvo, Canada research chair in games studies at Concordia University, remarked, “Unfortunately, this kind of thing is becoming increasingly frequent.”

She told AFP that part of the problem is the growing sophistication of video games, which “leads to many more chances for bugs to appear.”

“Some can be extremely tough to resolve, while others may not emerge unless particular criteria are satisfied, which may have been overlooked during official game testing.”

Consalvo noted that game developers and publishers are under increasing financial pressure to get games out “so they can start producing revenue,” especially if they have been in development for several years.

That pressure may have been especially intense for a free game like eFootball, which makes money from in-game purchases like enhanced strips.

“A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is permanently bad,” according to Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, but experts suggest the maxim may no longer apply.

“With the introduction of hard drives on consoles, it is now possible to ‘repair a game.’ Patches can be applied, and significant modifications can be made,” stated Daniel Andreyev, a video game author and journalist.

This has created an environment in which developers and publishers believe they can repair bugs after the game has been released — a dangerous bet.

“Sometimes, they cut corners to finish on time and hope no one notices the defects, but they miss terribly on occasion,” said Michael Pachter, a Wedbush analyst.

“All games are probably hurried out, but only a few are defective enough to cause controversy.”

That’s what happened with eFootball and Cyberpunk 2077, according to the author. Brief News from Washington Newsday.