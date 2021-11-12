The economic recovery in Mexico has a sting in its tail.

The second-largest economy in Latin America is recovering from its worst slump in decades, but growing living costs are making it difficult for many Mexicans, like as Reynaldo Perez, to make ends meet.

The 54-year-old survives on gratuities for valet parking for restaurant patrons in Mexico City, the pandemic’s epicenter and one of the worst-affected countries on the planet.

“After expenses, it’s only enough to get by,” said Perez, who recovered from Covid-19 last year after spending two weeks in the hospital.

Even yet, he considers himself fortunate to have a job. Several other local firms went bankrupt.

Perez claimed that “they couldn’t sustain the hit” of months of pandemic restrictions and a dearth of consumers.

His experience symbolizes the difficulties that the Mexican economy is facing in the aftermath of the pandemic, which has a sting in the tail in the form of increased food and other necessary prices.

Inflation in Mexico hit 6.24 percent in the year to October, more than double the central bank’s objective of roughly three percent and the highest level in nearly four years.

Mexico, like many other countries, is dealing with rising energy and raw material costs, as well as global supply chain bottlenecks.

At the same time, the Mexican economy, which is Latin America’s second largest behind Brazil, has yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

The Bank of Mexico expects that GDP will expand by 6.2 percent this year, but not enough to entirely offset an 8.5 percent decline in 2020.

Consumption, employment, investment, and tourism are all still below pre-pandemic levels, according to Gabriela Siller, head of analysis for the financial firm BASE in Monterrey.

“GDP will not fully recover until 2023, and per capita GDP will not recover until 2027,” she said.

With over $37 billion sent between January and September, remittances from Mexicans residing abroad have been a lifeline for millions of families.

Mexico’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row on Thursday, to 5.0 percent, in an effort to contain inflation.

The action reveals a divide between Latin American central banks and those in the United States and much of Europe, where policymakers are hesitant to stifle economic growth.

In contrast to the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, the central banks of Brazil, Chile, and Peru have boosted their benchmark interest rates in recent months to combat inflation.

Mexico’s benchmark lending, however, has remained unchanged after repeated rises. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.