The Economic Recovery in Canada Has Stopped.

In the second quarter, Canada’s economic recovery came to a halt, casting a pall over Justin Trudeau’s proposal for hasty elections to chart a new post-pandemic course for the country.

According to government data released Tuesday, the economy declined by 1.1 percent in the April-June period after nine months of solid growth following the removal of early Covid lockdowns last year.

Economists expected further growth, but according to Statistics Canada, rises in corporate and government expenditure were inadequate to balance a drop in exports and a surprise slowdown in property resales.

In a research note, CIBC analyst Royce Mendes stated, “It appears that the Canadian economy was not on as firm a footing as we had anticipated, and with the fourth (Covid) wave now potentially here, the economy faces another storm to navigate through.”

Derek Holt, vice president of Scotiabank Economics, said, “It’s unfortunate.” “It’s undoubtedly a setback,” he told AFP, because many thought businesses and consumers had adapted to operating in the face of Covid, but the data shows “we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Analysts predicted growth of up to 2.5 percent from April to June, following growth of 5.5 percent, 9.3 percent, and 41.7 percent in the preceding three quarters.

These developments came as the economy recovered from a 38 percent drop in gross domestic product during the early months of the pandemic, when the country was forced to be shut down.

Mendes explained that while June statistics were in line with forecasts, negative revisions to data for April and May “wrongfooted economists’ predictions.”

According to early indicators, the third quarter “didn’t get off to as hot a start as expected… despite public health restrictions continuing to ease,” he said.

The surprise drop comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be losing ground in a federal election that he was anticipated to easily win.

The economy was humming along, most of the jobs lost during the pandemic had been recovered, and with practically all public health restrictions gone, a sense of normalcy was returning.

To complete the pandemic pullout, voters only had to decide which party and ideas they supported.

According to the most recent public opinion polls, Trudeau’s Liberals are currently neck and neck with Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives two weeks into the campaign.

Covid infections are on the rise again ahead of the September 20 election.

