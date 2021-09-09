The ECB’s decision to tweak rather than taper has boosted Eurozone stocks.

Stocks in the eurozone rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank revised its economic stimulus measures but insisted that rising prices are just temporary.

The ECB governors decided to keep the pandemic emergency bond-purchasing program (PEPP) – the central bank’s key weapon for mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and keeping credit affordable in the eurozone – at 1.85 trillion euros at their meeting.

However, the ECB reduced its monthly purchases, which it had increased earlier when the eurozone recovery appeared to be stalling, despite recent statistics showing that growth has priced in.

However, ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the move is a “recalibration” rather than a “tapering” of monetary support.

The news, according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada, “says that the difference will only be minor and (is) something that is already priced in.”

The euro moved quite slowly at first, then began to lose momentum.

Meanwhile, stocks in the eurozone pared their losses and subsequently surged higher. Frankfurt rose by less than 0.1 percent, while Paris rose by 0.2 percent.

Even as the ECB acknowledged that price hikes would exceed the bank’s 2.0 percent objective this year, Lagarde reiterated that the ECB saw the rise in inflation to a decade high in the eurozone as just transitory.

Surging inflation has investors worried that the ECB and the US Federal Reserve would start reducing their support and eventually hike interest rates.

While the Fed’s tapering of its withdrawal measures is likely to be delayed for a few months due to weak US job creation data last month, analysts still expect it to begin by the end of the year.

Even if the ECB’s action was not a taper, it was a statement that “the economy is robust enough to start pulling back support and that they still consider the decade high with inflation as transitory,” according to Oanda analyst Edward Moya.

Traders were also keeping an eye on Washington as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that unless Congress raises the federal borrowing ceiling, the US government will run out of money next month, potentially forcing the world’s largest economy to default on debt repayments.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she stated that “for the first time in our history, the United States of America will be unable to meet its obligations” if the ceiling was not raised.

Meanwhile, first-time unemployment claims in the United States plummeted to 310,000 last week, a new low for the epidemic era, defying analyst estimates of a minor increase to 345,000.

