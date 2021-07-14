The ECB Moves A Step Closer To A ‘Digital Euro’

The European Central Bank is poised to take the next step toward a “digital euro” on Wednesday by commencing the exploratory phase of the project, but concerns about potential hazards and benefits for eurozone people persist.

The move comes as a global trend away from cash has been accelerated by the coronavirus outbreak, and as central bankers around the world watch the emergence of private cryptocurrencies like bitcoin with trepidation.

Here’s what a digital euro would mean for the Eurozone’s 19 members.

A digital euro, often known as a “e-euro,” is an electronic counterpart of euro bank notes and coins.

Individuals (and businesses) would be able to deposit money directly with the ECB for the first time. This may be safer than dealing with commercial banks, which may go bankrupt, or dealing with cash, which may be stolen or lost.

Any future digital euro, according to the ECB, will be “a rapid, convenient, and safe way” to make payments. Payments may be done by card or smartphone, and the service would be free.

This would enable the Frankfurt-based institution to compete with international card firms such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as digital payment systems such as PayPal, in sectors where there are now no major European participants.

The ECB has stated that a digital euro would “supplement, not replace” cash.

The European Central Bank is still researching which technology is ideal for developing digital currency.

As customers strive to avoid touch, the Covid-19 pandemic has hastened a fall in cash usage.

The ECB is particularly afraid of lagging behind private-sector virtual currencies such as bitcoin and Facebook’s upcoming diem, formerly known as libra.

There’s also pressure to stay up with digital currency pilot initiatives launched by other central banks, lest the ECB miss the boat and consumers flock to alternative financial institutions.

The effectiveness of the ECB’s monetary policy initiatives could be harmed if consumers in the eurozone convert en masse to virtual currencies that operate outside of the ECB’s control.

Citizens may abandon traditional accounts in favor of digital accounts, putting retail banks in the euro area at risk.

The risk would be greater during times of crisis, when savers may be enticed to flee to the safety of a digital euro, causing a bank run.

To avoid this, the ECB is expected to set a limit on how many e-euros people can save in their digital wallets, with executive board member Fabio Panetta suggesting a limit of roughly 3,000 euros ($3,500).

Concerns regarding privacy and ensuring that the digital euro cannot be used for illegal purposes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.