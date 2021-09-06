The ECB Meeting Will Be Overshadowed by High Inflation.

The backdrop for the European Central Bank governors’ meeting on Thursday is rising eurozone inflation, with markets searching for clues on to when policymakers will begin to ease their huge pandemic-era stimulus.

As the 19-nation club’s economic recovery gained traction, consumer prices climbed at a rate not seen in a decade, exceeding three percent and exceeding the ECB’s new two-percent objective.

Policymakers expect the rate to increase much more in the coming months before dropping back. ECB president Christine Lagarde earlier committed to “look through” the jump, and policymakers expect the rate to rise even more in the coming months before falling back.

Last month, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s executive board, said, “We are more concerned about the inflation rate being too low in the longer term than than too high.”

As energy prices recover and interventions aimed at dampening the economic impact are scaled back, the ECB believes the rise in consumer prices is being driven by one-off, pandemic-related impacts.

As a result, despite some grumbling among its 25 members, commentators do not expect the ECB’s governing council to touch historically low interest rates or announce any meaningful changes to their massive bond-purchasing program.

In August, German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann encouraged the ECB not to disregard the possibility of higher inflation and said the ECB must be prepared to gradually reduce its bond-buying program.

“Even though some ECB hawks have resurfaced in recent days, we don’t expect their opposition to be strong enough to result in any changes to the ECB’s monetary policy stance,” said ING bank analysts Carsten Brzeski and Antoine Bouvet.

Last year, the European Central Bank (ECB) launched a 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-buying program (PEPP) to aid the eurozone’s recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

The massive asset purchases, which are expected to last through March 2022, are intended to keep borrowing costs low, allowing credit to flow freely and boosting economic development.

The ECB will also release its latest quarterly growth and inflation predictions on Thursday, but experts expect little surprise.

Inflation is expected to remain nearly steady in 2022 and 2023, at 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, putting the ECB’s 2.0 percent target out of reach.

As the eurozone recovers from the coronavirus scare, Lagarde’s news conference on Thursday will be scrutinized for any signals of future strategic shifts.

She recently told Time magazine that future strategy should be "nearly surgical," adding that it was "no longer a question of broad assistance, it's going to be a question of concentrated, targeted support in."