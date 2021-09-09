The ECB has slowed the pandemic stimulus, but warns that it is still not out of the woods.

The European Central Bank made a small step toward reducing pandemic-era stimulus on Thursday, but sought to reassure markets that it would continue to support them as head Christine Lagarde warned that the eurozone was still “not out of the woods.”

“The eurozone economy is obviously on the mend. The speed of recovery, however, remains dependent on the pandemic’s progress and vaccination progress,” ECB chief Christine Lagarde told reporters.

As economic activity improves and inflation rises, the ECB’s 25-member governing council resolved at its six-weekly meeting to lower the pace of its huge monthly bond purchases.

The ECB’s main instrument to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-purchasing plan (PEPP), which aims to keep borrowing cheap in the 19-nation currency union.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions, according to Lagarde, prompted policymakers to conclude that “favourable financing conditions” could be maintained with a “moderately slower pace” of PEPP purchases than in the previous two quarters.

The ECB did not alter the scheme’s size or expiration date, which is slated for March 2022.

“We haven’t arrived yet. “We aren’t out of the woods yet,” Lagarde said, emphasizing the bank’s flexibility in bolstering the euro zone.

The ECB, like all central banks, is faced with the difficult issue of determining when and how to remove support without jeopardizing the recovery.

At a time when the Delta strain is pushing up infection levels again, Lagarde was quick to point out that the slower PEPP pace did not imply “tapering,” or the beginning of the end of the bank’s pandemic support.

Lagarde told reporters, “The lady isn’t tapering.” “We haven’t talked about what happens next, and we’ll be preparing for that in the next months.”

The Federal Reserve in the United States has indicated that it may begin reducing stimulus measures by the end of the year, but recent data has cast doubt on that timeframe.

“The ECB postponed the main choices about a meaningful shift in its attitude to its December meeting,” said Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg Bank.

Since March, the ECB has been buying debt at a “much greater” rate than it was at the start of the year, economists say, amounting to approximately 80 billion euros each month.

According to economists who had expected Thursday’s rhythm change, the PEPP pace in the fourth quarter might now drop to 60-70 billion euros each month.

The European Central Bank (ECB). Brief News from Washington Newsday.