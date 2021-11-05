The Dutch Supreme Court has reached a decision in the $50 billion Yukos oil dispute with Russia.

The Dutch Supreme Court will rule on a $50 billion lawsuit pitting former shareholders of the defunct oil corporation Yukos against the Russian government on Friday.

Moscow was ordered to make the record payment by a Hague-based arbitration tribunal in 2014, but it has been fighting the issue in Dutch courts for the past seven years.

After Yukos’ former owner, Kremlin critic and ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was jailed in 2003, the ex-shareholders were paid compensation for the company’s dissolution.

Even if they win on Friday, enforcing the verdict could be challenging, with years of additional legal activity required around the world to seize Russian assets.

Jonathan Hill, a spokesman for the former Yukos shareholders, told AFP, “We look forward to the ruling, confident in the outcome.”

Before the verdict, which is expected at 0930 GMT, the Russian government made no statement.

Yukos was Russia’s largest oil company, one of a slew of firms founded when the Soviet Union disintegrated in the 1990s, when businessmen like Khodorkovsky swooped in to buy old Soviet assets at bargain prices.

In the early 2000s, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the expanding class of so-called billionaires against engaging in politics, prompting Khodorkovsky’s imprisonment.

Yukos crumbled in the face of massive government tax demands after Khodorkovsky’s demise, and was auctioned off in secret auctions to state businesses led by Rosneft between 2004 and 2006.

Rosneft, a state-owned oil company, was small at the time, but it has since grown to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded oil firms by production volume.

Former majority owners in Yukos, led by the GML financial holding firm, then sued Russia for reimbursement for losses they claim were caused by the company’s break-up.

The case does not involve Khodorkovsky, who spent a decade in prison and currently lives in exile in London.

After nine years of hearings, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague awarded the shareholders $50 billion in 2014, the tribunal’s largest-ever award.

It based its decision on the Energy Charter Treaty, a multilateral agreement signed in 1994 that states that a disagreement between a member state and a foreign investor might be resolved through arbitration.

In 2016, a local Dutch court overturned the ruling, claiming the PCA was “incompetent” to judge in the matter because Russia had signed but not ratified the pact.

In 2016, a local Dutch court overturned the ruling, claiming the PCA was "incompetent" to judge in the matter because Russia had signed but not ratified the pact.

In 2020, a Dutch appeals court restored the initial award, taking the lead.