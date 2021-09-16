The Dutch Foreign Minister resigns in the wake of the Afghan crisis.

After parliament formally criticised her handling of the Afghanistan evacuation situation, Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned on Thursday.

The government was chastised by lawmakers for neglecting to evacuate some Afghans and overlooking signals of an impending Taliban takeover.

Kaag’s resignation comes just one day after Dominic Raab, the British foreign minister, was demoted due to his handling of the Afghan situation.

“The House believes the administration has acted irresponsibly,” Kaag said in a statement after parliament condemned her by a vote of 78 to 72.

“And, while I stand by our vow, as the minister with final accountability, I can only accept the implications of this judgment,” she continued.

“In my opinion of democracy and the ethos of our administration, if a policy is disliked, a minister should resign. As a result, I shall tender my resignation as Foreign Minister to His Majesty the King.”

Despite being faced with a so-called censure resolution by parliament, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld refused to resign.

Kaag said she will continue to lead the D66 party, which is in coalition discussions with Prime Minister Mark Rutte after obtaining the second-most seats in the March elections.

Rutte described her departure as a “significant loss” to the government.

In the final frantic days before the US pulled out of Afghanistan, the Netherlands evacuated about 1,500 persons, both Dutch nationals and eligible Afghans.

Despite pleas from MPs to evacuate them months ago, many Afghans were left behind, including 22 interpreters, according to the administration.

During the argument, Kaag confessed that the administration “had a big blind spot in how soon it would get that terrible” in Afghanistan, but that other countries have faced comparable challenges.

During a parliamentary debate on Afghanistan on Tuesday, Dutch politicians from all parties lined up to criticize the government.

“How is it possible that dozens of defense interpreters are still stationed in Kabul?” Jeroen van Wijngaarden, a member of Prime Minister Rutte’s VVD party, said as much.

During the evacuation situation, ministers were accused of being “apathetic” and trapped in “slowness and ambiguity.”

The feeling of confusion was heightened by allegations in local media that the Dutch envoy had been pleading with the government to make preparations since March 2020, but ministers had only decided two days before Kabul fell.

The fiasco has brought back sad memories of another foreign policy blunder in the Netherlands