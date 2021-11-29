The Dutch Covid Hotel Saga Has Raised Questions About Quarantine.

Welcome to the Netherlands’ “Hotel Omicron,” where a couple of quarantine fugitives have recently discovered that you can check out whenever you want, but you can’t leave.

The boxy, concrete Ramada hotel near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has little resemblance to the world’s largest verified cluster of cases of the new Omicron type.

According to Dicky, an experienced local taxi driver who also calls it the “Coronahotel,” the clientele is generally late-arriving passengers or conference participants.

There is no police presence in front of the hotel, and the only hint of protection is the presence of two guards who politely ask media to stop shooting, but to no avail.

The scores of persons sequestered here are, in theory, only policed by individual responsibility in this society that prides itself on respecting personal freedoms.

After detecting 61 people with coronavirus among 624 passengers on two KLM flights from South Africa, where the new strain was first discovered, Dutch authorities transported them here.

The Omicron strain has already been confirmed in fourteen people.

However, Dutch policy is being questioned after border police apprehended a 30-year-old Spaniard and a 28-year-old Portuguese woman who fled the hotel on Sunday.

Locals in Badhoevedorp, a town on the outskirts of Amsterdam where the hotel is located, are unconcerned.

“I’m not afraid of Covid,” says Anja, an accountant who lost her sense of taste and smell for ten months last year after contracting the virus.

“It’s like the flu,” says the 60-year-old, who refuses to be vaccinated.

Adam, her boss, is likewise “hesitant” to be vaccinated, despite the fact that he had forced his mother and father to get vaccinated and his best friend nearly died.

However, he describes the happenings at the hotel on Sunday night as “ridiculous” and “bizarre.”

The quarantined pair managed to escape the hotel undetected, get to the airport, and board a plane heading for Spain, despite circumstances that are yet unknown.

Just before take-off, border police apprehended them.

One of the couple had tested positive for coronavirus, while the other had tested negative but preferred to stay at the Ramada with their partner.

It was unclear if the positive case belonged to the Omicron strain.

According to Petra Faber, a spokesman for the mayor of the local Haarlemmermeer municipality, the pair is currently in hospital and their antics are being investigated.