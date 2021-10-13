The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have teamed up with an ethical investment firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of the United Kingdom have formed yet another business partnership, this time in the financial sector, partnering with an asset management firm that promotes socially responsible investing.

In addition to investing a portion of their funds with the New York firm, the couple would take on a new duty as “impact partners,” according to the firm’s website, which did not define what the job entails.

“We share a lot of principles with the royal couple, and we assume many of you do as well,” Ethic stated.

“We intend to enlighten, educate, and inspire widespread action on some of the most crucial and defining challenges of our day by working together,” the business noted.

The duo said to the New York Times that they aimed to democratize investing by partnering with responsible businesses.

“You don’t talk about investing in the world I came from, do you?” In a joint interview with Harry, Meghan told the New York Times. “You don’t have the financial means to invest. That sounds very posh.” “For years, my husband has said, ‘Don’t you wish there was a place where you could put your money to that same sort of thing if your beliefs were matched like this?'” Harry and Meghan have inked lucrative partnerships with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, as well as other tie-ups with publishers and motivational speaking, after moving to California and stepping up from official royal duties.

In March, Prince Harry accepted a post as “chief impact officer” at BetterUp, a life-coaching firm based in San Francisco, and he plans to publish his memoir in 2022.