The Driving Force Behind Europe’s Energy Crisis is Failed Energy Policy.

Temperatures across Europe are dropping, and natural gas consumption is rising. Wind energy production drops by as much as 15%, necessitating the use of more natural gas. Due to constrained supply, natural gas benchmark prices in Europe have risen over 500%. Enter Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has offered to save Europe from an impending energy crisis. What’s the catch? Approval of the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will make Europe even more reliant on Russia for energy in the future.

Of course, Europe did not appear out of nothing. The continent’s current energy crisis is the product of a decade of mishandling of energy supply politics.

Despite the fact that nuclear power produced over 25% of Europe’s electricity in 2019, Europe is seized by a push to abandon it. In Europe, nuclear power facilities are critical because they can provide reliable electricity for decades.

However, following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan and widespread anti-nuclear protests, Merkel’s government stated in May 2011 that all of Germany’s nuclear power reactors will be shut down by 2022. Following Fukushima, eight of Germany’s seventeen operational reactors were permanently shut down. Germany currently has only six nuclear power reactors.

While NGOs hailed the decision, a group of 25 prominent international and German writers, journalists, and intellectuals published a statement warning that eliminating nuclear power will simply increase Germany’s carbon emissions. Experts say that restoring nuclear power would help the government reach its climate goals.

Liquefied natural gas imports, particularly from the United States, could be part of the solution to Europe’s climate ambitions, according to Mike Fulwood, senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. However, Europe has been mostly unwilling to engage with the United States beyond short-term contracts, limiting LNG export terminal growth and driving American LNG exports into the Asian market.

Even the EU’s much-vaunted renewable-energy plans have exacerbated the energy crisis.

The most recent iteration of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) actually reduced the quantity of renewable fuels available to European businesses and consumers. This was accomplished mostly by labeling foreign-produced palm oil biofuels as “high risk,” preventing them from competing on an equal footing with EU-produced crops like rapeseed. As a result, even though palm oil biofuels are more efficient and need less land clearing and pesticides than any other vegetable oil, they will be phased out in Europe by 2030.

