The District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit against extremist groups for assaulting the Capitol.

The city of Washington, DC filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against two right-wing extremist groups for their roles in the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

According to DC Attorney General Karl Racine, the complaint charges the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and more than 30 persons linked with the groups of “conspiring to threaten the District of Columbia,” the official name of the US capital.

The lawsuit is based on a 19th-century legislation that focuses on conspiracy to deny others of their constitutional rights, which was originally used to combat the violent racist Ku Klux Klan.

According to Racine, the law was “intended to safeguard our country against violent conspiracies, protect our citizens against violent conspiracies, such as the incident on January 6.”

“These vigilantes, insurrectionists, and masters of a lawless mob conspired against the District of Columbia, its law enforcement officials, and people by planning, sponsoring, and engaging in the violent attack on the United States Capitol,” he added.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US legislature on January 6, assaulting police and halting a combined House-Senate session intended to announce that Democrat Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election and would become president.

Congressional investigators are now seeking to figure out if Trump and the White House were behind the attack on the Capitol.

According to the lawsuit, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers collaborated to plan and fund the attack, which was “motivated by a desire to overthrow the legal outcomes of the election and usher in Donald Trump’s second term.”

“The attack on the Capitol on January 6th, the consequence of that planning, was neither a protest nor a demonstration. It was a well-coordinated domestic terrorist attack “According to the lawsuit.

The action named thirty-one accused members of the group, including numerous leaders.

On January 6, the majority of them will face federal accusations of conspiracy, obstruction, and assault.

Senior Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson and the NAACP rights group sued Trump, his private attorney Rudy Giuliani, and the same two extremist groups in February for the January 6 violence, citing the same anti-Ku Klux Klan law.