The dispute between Iran and South Korea has worsened as a result of US sanctions that have frozen billions of dollars in oil sales.

Iran is threatening legal action against South Korea unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil exports that have been halted due to US sanctions.

Before the US unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed crushing sanctions, the Islamic republic was South Korea’s third-largest Middle Eastern trading partner.

Iran was a major oil supplier to South Korea, which in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances, and automobile spare parts from Tehran.

“We have $7.8 billion in our bank accounts in South Korean banks,” stated Alireza Salimi, an Iranian politician interested in the matter.

He told AFP that South Korea got receipt of Iranian oil “but did not pay for it.”

“It is not a trustworthy trade partner,” he charged, “and it should pay interest on the money it is unjustly keeping.”

According to AFP, the exact amount of money involved is “impossible to confirm” according to a foreign ministry official in Seoul.

After former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018, reimposing harsh penalties and threatening to punish anyone who bought Iranian crude, South Korea stopped buying it.

According to Iran’s embassy in Seoul, trade between Iran and South Korea plummeted by half in 2018 compared to 2017, when it was $12 billion.

According to embassy data, trade volume had dropped to just $111 million by mid-July 2020.

The Hankuk Chemi, a South Korean-flagged tanker, was captured by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in January and imprisoned for three months, reportedly for alleged environmental infractions.

The confiscation was generally interpreted in South Korea as an attempt to coerce Seoul into handing over the frozen assets, despite Tehran’s denials.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, warned last week that if South Korea did not pay its debt, his country will sue.

“We cannot continue… to turn a blind eye to this subject,” he said, referring to US pressure on Seoul.

If Seoul fails to free the assets, the government will authorize Iran’s central bank to sue two South Korean institutions who are holding the funds, he said.

At the end of last month, Amir-Abdollahian claimed he discussed the problem with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong.

He remarked, “I told him it was intolerable for our people to have to wait three years for funds.”

According to Iranian media, the South Korean minister stated that he would.