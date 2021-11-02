The dispute between Australia and France about subs has been exacerbated by a leaked SMS.

After a text message sent by President Emmanuel Macron to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was leaked in an apparent attempt to imply that he knew about the breakdown of a major submarine sale earlier than he claims, France accused Australia of employing “quite inelegant means.”

The SMS, which Macron sent to Morrison two days before Australia revealed that it had canceled a decade-old multibillion-dollar submarine contract with France, was widely covered in Australian and European media.

France, which was outraged by the cancellation, has long claimed that it was caught off guard by the announcement, and Macron added fuel to the fire by accusing Morrison of lying to him over the weekend.

However, the text message’s release on Tuesday could be seen as Macron being less stunned by the cancellation than he has conceded.

“Should I expect good or bad news for our combined submarine ambitions?” says an SMS sent to Morrison 48 hours before the contract cancellation announcement at a press conference.

The leak, according to a source close to Macron who did not want to be identified, was proof of “quite inelegant practices.”

The source told AFP that the SMS did not contradict earlier assurances that Macron had not been given advance notice of the cancellation.

“On the contrary, this SMS demonstrates that the president was unaware that the contract would be terminated,” the insider alleged.

“They would have reported it instead” if there had been a communication that clearly demonstrated he did know.

“We knew the Australians had some challenges,” the insider continued, “but they were merely technical concerns and the timeframe, as with any huge deal like this one.”

The SMS specifically mentioned those difficulties, according to the source, ahead of a meeting with submarine maker Naval Group scheduled for the next day. It’s unclear what Morrison said in response to the SMS.

According to reports, Morrison’s office may have orchestrated the SMS leak in retaliation for the “lying” claim.

The dispute also set Paris against the United States, which agreed to supply submarines to Canberra rather than the French.

The accord was unveiled as Australia joined AUKUS, a new defensive partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States. It is one of a series of efforts spearheaded by US President Joe Biden, who sees China as the country’s most pressing worry.

